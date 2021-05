Reaves (undisclosed) has been activated from LTIR and is expected to play in Sunday's Game 1 against Minnesota, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Reaves should take on a fourth-line role and help set the tone physically for the Golden Knights. Unless you're in playoff pools that value hits and PIM, Reaves' status is unlikely to be of much concern, as he totaled just one goal and four assists over 37 appearances in the regular season.