Haula is a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Haula's in a bit of a slump with five straight pointless outings and a minus-3 rating. He'll watch this game from the press box while Lucas Wallmark centers the third line. Haula will aim to get back into the lineup following the All-Star break.

