Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Suffers setback
Vatanen (leg) was unable to finish the Canes' game-day skate and appears to have suffered a setback in his recovery. Coach Rob Brind'Amour told reporters, "He came off so that's not good. We were hoping to get him closer to playing. Now he looks like he's further away," Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
This comes as a huge blow for Vatanen, who seemed to be trending in the right direction and is with the team for its five-game road trip. The team didn't immediately provide a more specific timeline, but it seems the Finn will miss Thursday's matchup with the Flyers at a minimum.
