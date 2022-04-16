Aho has been a healthy scratch for the past seven games and nine of the last 11 for the Islanders.

Aho can't seem to gain the trust of coach Barry Trotz when it comes to his defensive play. Trotz has elected to keep Andy Greene in the lineup even though his lack of speed has been a problem on defense, and Grant Hutton, who was just recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL, also appears to have surpassed Aho on the depth chart. Aho has one goal, nine assists and a minus-8 rating in 29 games this season.