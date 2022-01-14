Aho is out of the lineup Thursday due to the birth of his child, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Congratulations to the new addition to the Aho family. It is reported that the mom and the baby are both doing well. Aho may not have played Thursday anyway as he and Robin Salo have been battling for that final spot on defense with Ryan Pulock still on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. Salo has been the Islanders' defenseman of choice lately. Aho could be inserted into the lineup Saturday when the Islanders take on the Capitals.