Barron (wrist) registered an assist in a 7-2 win against Chicago on Sunday.

Barron played for the first time since Oct. 30 because of the injury. He has a goal and five points in 10 contests. He also had a plus-2 rating, two PIM, three shots and a hit in 11:46 of ice time Sunday. He's used primarily as a bottom-six forward and unless that changes, it will be difficult for him to maintain his current scoring pace.