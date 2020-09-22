The Kings loaned Turcotte to Eisbaren Berlin of Germany's DEL on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Turcotte spent the 2019-20 campaign at the University of Wisconsin, racking up nine goals and 26 points in 29 games. The fifth overall pick from the 2019 draft signed his entry-level deal shortly after the collegiate season ended in March, so he'll be turning pro in 2020-21, but he'll likely begin the campaign with AHL Ontario. Still, the 19-year-old pivot remains a valuable asset in dynasty formats.