Driedger (knee) was placed on waivers by Seattle on Thursday, per Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site.

Driedger, who was on the injured reserve list, hasn't played at all in 2022-23 because of a torn right ACL. If he clears waivers, he'll likely be sent to AHL Coachella Valley to get in some work. The 28-year-old posted a 9-14-1 record, 2.96 GAA and .899 save percentage in 27 contests last season. If any team wanted to claim Driedger, they'd be assuming his three-year, $10.5 million contract, which runs through the 2023-24 campaign.