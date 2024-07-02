Driedger signed a one-year contract with Florida on Monday.

Driedger will likely compete with Spencer Knight for the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky. Driedger spent two seasons with Florida before being taken by the Kraken during their expansion draft. Last season, he posted a strong 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage in 39 regular-season appearances with AHL Coachella Valley. He then registered a .906 save percentage in 18 AHL postseason appearances. Driedger saw action in only two NHL games during the 2023-24 campaign.