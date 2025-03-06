Driedger was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Alex Baumgartner of Five Reasons Sports reports.

Driedger was called up to the NHL after the Cats traded away Spencer Knight to Chicago but became expendable when a second deal brought Vitek Vanecek over from San Jose. Over the last two seasons, the 30-year-old Driedger has seen action in just two NHL games for the Kraken. Once viewed as a solid No. 2 during the 2020-21 campaign when he went 14-6-3 with three shutouts and a 2.07 GAA for Florida, Driedger has been relegated to an emergency depth option while playing in the AHL.