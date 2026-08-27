Driedger accepted a professional tryout offer with the Canucks on Thursday.

Driedger had a 3.05 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 23 regular-season outings with the KHL's Chelyabinsk Traktor in 2025-26. The 32-year-old netminder has a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 67 career regular-season appearances at the NHL level, but he hasn't played in the league since 2023-24. Thatcher Demko (hip) might not be ready for the start of training camp, which could create an opening for Driedger. However, even if Demko ends up missing the start of the season, Driedger wouldn't be a lock to make the Canucks' Opening Day roster. Driedger would have to earn the No. 2 spot over Nikita Tolopilo, while Kevin Lankinen would likely begin the campaign as the No. 1 option if Demko is unavailable.