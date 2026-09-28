Driedger was released from his professional tryout agreement by the Canucks on Monday, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports.

Driedger signed a PTO with the Canucks in late August, but he'll be let go by the organization before the start of the regular season. Thatcher Demko (hip) is slated to miss the first few months of the year, and the team will roll with Kevin Lankinen and Leevi Merilainen in the crease during his absence. Driedger hasn't made a regular-season appearance at the NHL level since the 2023-24 campaign and will likely have to settle for a minor-league role once again this year.