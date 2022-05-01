Driedger will patrol the crease during Sunday's road matchup with Winnipeg, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Driedger was unbeatable in his last start Friday against San Jose, stopping all 24 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 shutout victory. He'll try to end the season with a bang by securing his 10th win of the year in a road matchup with a hot Jets team that's won three straight contests.