Driedger made 27 saves in a 3-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

His mates staked him to a 2-0 lead heading into the second period, but three goals in a 4:41 span of the second flipped the table on Driedger and the Kraken. He's actually 3-4-0 in his last seven starts and he's allowed 2.3 goals per game over than span. Now, if only Driedger's teammates could pick up the scoring to help him.