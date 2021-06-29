Simmonds agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.8 million contract with Toronto on Tuesday.

Simmonds ended the year bogged down in a 16-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist while averaging 12:06 of ice time. For the first time in his NHL career, the 32-year-old Simmonds failed to top the 10-point mark in part due to injuries that limited him to a mere 38 games. While he is unlikely to get back to being a 60-point producer, Simmonds should be capable of garnering 20-30 points in the coming season.