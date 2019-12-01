Driedger earned a shutout in his first NHL start Saturday. He made 27 saves in a 3-0 victory over Nashville.

Driedger was leading the AHL with a .938 save percentage when he was called up. We're not sure how long he will last in Florida, but right now, a win is a win for the team. And especially one where Driedger bricked up the twine tent. This showing will get the 25-year-old back in the net for another start, especially given Sergei Bobrovsky's struggles this season.