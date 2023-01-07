According to coach Mike Sullivan, Poehling (upper body) likely won't be available to play Sunday versus Arizona, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Poehling, who has missed the past two games, didn't take part in Saturday's practice and remains day-to-day. He has produced eight points, 34 shots on goal, 22 blocks and 44 hits in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Dealing with injury•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Taken off injured reserve list•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Penguins' Ryan Poehling: Put on injured reserve•