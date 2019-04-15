Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Absence continues
Simmonds (lower body) will not play in Monday's game against Dallas, and is considered "week-to-week".
Simmonds left Saturday's Game 2 in the first period and didn't return after he took a shot to the leg. The fact that he's considered week-to-week casts serious doubt on his availability for Game's 4 and 5 respectively. With Simmonds out of the lineup, Miikka Salomaki (upper body) could take his place.
More News
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: No immediate update•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Back to locker room•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Shakes off injury•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Departs after taking shot to leg•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Pots first goal with Nashville•
-
Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Struggling with Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...