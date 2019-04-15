Predators' Wayne Simmonds: Absence continues

Simmonds (lower body) will not play in Monday's game against Dallas, and is considered "week-to-week".

Simmonds left Saturday's Game 2 in the first period and didn't return after he took a shot to the leg. The fact that he's considered week-to-week casts serious doubt on his availability for Game's 4 and 5 respectively. With Simmonds out of the lineup, Miikka Salomaki (upper body) could take his place.