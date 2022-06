Kravtsov signed a one-year, one-way contract extension, per agent Dan Milstein.

Kravtsov posted six goals and seven assists for Chelyabinsk Traktor of the KHL this past year after failing to make the Rangers' opening-night roster. The 22-year-old winger has immense offensive talent and could add needed scoring depth to New York's lineup in 2022-23. Kravtsov logged two goals and two assists with the Rangers in 20 games in 2021.