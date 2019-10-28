Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Continues to produce
Hronek found the back of the net on the power play in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
The skilled defenseman benefited from 27:08 of ice time, which was a game high. Detroit has a putrid eight-game losing streak going, but Hronek's produced points in three of the last four contests to give him appeal in most fantasy leagues.
