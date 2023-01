Skinner contributed a goal and an assist in Buffalo's 5-3 win against St. Louis on Tuesday.

Skinner opened the scoring with his marker just 1:00 into the game. A mere 0:25 later, he provided the primary assist on Alex Tuch's goal. Skinner has 20 goals and 48 points in 44 games in 2022-23. The 30-year-old is on a five-game point streak and has recorded two markers and six points over that span.