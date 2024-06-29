The Sabres are buying out the remainder of Skinner's contract, GM Kevyn Adams told Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic on Saturday.

Once the process is complete, Skinner will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Monday. He struggled last season with 46 points, including 24 goals, across 74 appearances. That's a sharp decline from 2022-23 when he finished with 35 markers and 82 points in 79 outings. Despite his recent drop in production, the 32-year-old is still capable of rebounding and being an impact forward in a top-six role. It wouldn't be surprising if he signs a one-year contract with a contender to re-establish his value before potentially getting a bigger payday in the summer of 2025.