Hinostroza registered three assists, including one while shorthanded, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Hinostroza pulled the strings in the first period, helping out on all three of the Sabres' goals in the frame. The 28-year-old has four helpers, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in the last two contests after he was a healthy scratch to begin the year. The winger is making a strong case to stay in the lineup over the likes of rookie Jack Quinn and veteran Riley Sheahan.