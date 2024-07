Hinostroza signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Predators on Monday.

Hinostroza scored three points in 14 games with Pittsburgh last season. He also totaled 16 goals and 38 points in 44 appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton between the regular season and playoffs. He'll provide the Predators with organizational depth and could see some bottom-six minutes throughout the next two years.