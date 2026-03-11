Hinostroza scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Making his first appearance for Florida since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline, Hinostroza opened the scoring midway through the first period before having a hand in a Niko Mikkola tally early in the third. This is Hinostroza's second career stint as a Panther -- he previously suited up for the organization in 2020-21 -- and the 31-year-old journeyman has played for five different teams in the last four seasons. Through 49 games in 2025-26, he's managed just four goals and 12 points in a bottom-six role.