Hinostroza logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hinostroza led the Panthers' forwards with 16:36 of ice time. That likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card for this season, as he's often filled a fourth-line role when in the lineup. The 32-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 63 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 63 appearances between the Panthers and the Wild. Hinostroza should remain in the lineup for the team's last two games this year.