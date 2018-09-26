Sabres' Zach Bogosian: Sustains lower-body injury

Bogosian suffered a lower-body problem and is considered day-to-day.

Bogosian's new issue is apparently unrelated to the hip injury that ended his 2017-18 campaign, so that is at least some good news for fantasy owners. The blueliner is expected to be reevaluated ahead of Opening Night. At this point, the New York native should be ready to play against Boston on Oct. 4; however, the situation should be closely monitored.