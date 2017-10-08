Stars' Adam Cracknell: Waived on Sunday
Cracknell was waived by the Stars on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The journeyman's utility to NHL clubs has been limited to that of a fourth-line center. Cracknell drew into Friday's road contest against the Blues, but only logged 8:35 of ice time. Assuming he clears waivers, expect to see the 32-year-old latch on with AHL Texas.
