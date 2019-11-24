Dowling suffered an upper-body injury and will not return to Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks.

Dowling's injury occurred in the second period. He had just begun to find his touch on offense, with four points in his previous five outings. The Stars will hope the injury is not significant. If Dowling misses time, Denis Gurianov is likely to draw into the lineup. More information should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Golden Knights.