2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds and predictions: Expert who nailed Gun Runner's victory releases picks

Now that the 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic post positions are set, Average Joes and professional bettors alike have begun making picks for Saturday's race at Churchill Downs. The latest 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic odds board has Accelerate, trained by John W. Sadler, as the 5-2 morning line favorite, coming off three straight wins in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita, Pacific Classic, and Awesome Again Stakes. Right behind Accelerate is the Bob Baffert-trained West Coast, who was second in the Dubai World Cup and is listed at 5-1 Breeders' Cup odds. With a loaded field going to post at 5:44 p.m. ET in this mile-and-a-quarter race, make sure to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before locking in any 2018 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling is coming off a big cash in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic. He correctly picked Gun Runner to win, while also nailing exacta and superfecta bets. Anyone who followed his picks won big.

Demling carried that over that magic to 2018 -- nailing the Pegasus World Cup, Arkansas Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby, among others.

Now, with race day approaching, Demling has analyzed the field and released his 2018 Breeders' Cup picks. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Demling is fading West Coast, the second-biggest favorite in the Breeders' Cup 2018 field at 5-1. "It looks like his best running was done earlier in the year," Demling told SportsLine. In fact, Demling says West Coast doesn't even hit the board in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

West Coast has competed against top-level talent, but hasn't won a race since September 2017 at the Pennsylvania Derby. Since then, the Baffert-trained colt finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic and was second in the Pegasus World Cup, Dubai World Cup, and Awesome Again Stakes. Accelerate beat West Coast by two-and-a-half lengths in the latter race.

One surprise: Pavel, currently listed at 20-1, makes a strong run.

"The four-year-old son of Creative Cause was 10th in last year's Classic, but has four fourth-place finishes, a second and a win in his races since then," Demling told SportsLine. "The win was in the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs. He likes the surface."

Demling is also extremely high on a speedy long shot that appears to be peaking at just the right time. He's including this horse in his exotics, and so should you.

Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what speedy long shot does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Accelerate - 5-2

West Coast - 5-1

McKinzie - 6-1

Mind Your Biscuits - 6-1

Catholic Boy - 8-1

Yoshida - 10-1

Thunder Snow - 12-1

Mendelssohn - 12-1

Roaring Lion - 20-1

Gunnevera - 20-1

Pavel - 20-1

Discreet Lover - 20-1

Axelrod - 30-1

Lone Sailor - 30-1