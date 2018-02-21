2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 odds, picks: Advanced computer model says Denny Hamlin surprises NASCAR

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta. Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick are all tied for the best odds to win it all at 9/2. Right behind them are Kyle Busch at 6/1 and Chase Elliott at 8/1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It crushed its picks in golf majors last year and has produced profitable picks in MLB, NFL and other sports.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model already nailed two of the top five finishers in a wild Daytona 500 to open the year.



Now that the field for the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One big surprise the model is calling for in the 2018 QuikTrip 500: Denny Hamlin, despite not being a Vegas favorite, makes a serious run at the checkered flag.



Hamlin is coming off a top-10 finish at Daytona and won in Atlanta in 2012. He is also a strong racer on 1.5-mile tracks like Atlanta Motor Speedway as evidenced by the fact that he finished in the top five in six of the last seven races on them last season.



He's a favorable bet to be near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday and is a huge value at 12/1. Back him with confidence.



Another curveball: Kyle Larson, one of the co-favorites, doesn't crack the projected top five. He's somebody to steer clear of.



Don't be deceived by his second-place finish at Atlanta last season. Larson has never won on a 1.5-mile track and, prior to last year, had never led a lap in this event. He also got off to a slow start to the NASCAR season with a disappointing 19th-place finish at Daytona last week. Avoid him on Sunday in the QuikTrip 500.



Also, another massive long shot is positioning himself to make a serious run at the title. Anyone who bets on this underdog could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500? And what long shots stun NASCAR?



Martin Truex Jr. 9/2

Kyle Larson 9/2

Kevin Harvick 9/2

Kyle Busch 6/1

Chase Elliott 8/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Brad Keselowski 12/1

Jimmie Johnson 12/1

Joey Logano 12/1

Erik Jones 20/1

Ryan Blaney 25/1