2018 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Expert who has nailed 8 winners reveals early picks

The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, takes place on Saturday, May 19 from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the early Preakness favorite at 1-2. Chasing Justify on the odds board is a field that includes Good Magic, who's the second-biggest favorite at 9-2. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2018 is 6:20 p.m. ET.

Before you bet the 143rd Preakness Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Preakness on a mind-blowing streak: He has called eight of the past 13 winners in this Triple Crown race.

He was all over Big Brown, I'll Have Another, California Chrome and American Pharoah at the Preakness after each horse won the Kentucky Derby.

He also knew when the Kentucky Derby winner was ripe to lose in the Preakness. Demling also predicted that Afleet Alex, Curlin, Rachel Alexandra and Looking at Lucky would spoil Triple Crown bids.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up in last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Then, he picked Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, he called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby, Magnum Moon and Quip.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Preakness picks and listed where he believes every horse will finish.

We can tell you Demling is high on Bravazo, who is listed at 25-1 in the Preakness 2018 and is fresh off a sixth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.



"In 2013, the last time trainer D. Wayne Lukas finished sixth in the Derby, he won the Preakness with Oxbow," Demling told SportsLine. Bravazo is owned by Calumet Farm, which has produced a pair of Triple Crown winners (Whirlaway, Citation) and eight Preakness Stakes champions, including Oxbow.



Bravazo won the Risen Star Stakes in February, beating Snapper Sinclair and Noble Indy. He took third in the Street Sense Stakes last October three weeks after finishing second in the Grade 1 Breeders' Futurity.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Will Justify follow up his Kentucky Derby win with a Preakness victory? Or will another horse spoil the Triple Crown bid? Check out the latest Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness.



Justify (1-2)

Good Magic (9-2)

Diamond King (16-1)

Bravazo (25-1)

Quip (25-1)

Sporting Chance (33-1)