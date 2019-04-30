2019 Kentucky Derby draw: Follow posts 1-20 and see opening odds for the Run for the Roses
Derby week has officially begun with the Kentucky Derby draw
Kentucky Derby week is already underway, but it didn't really. The draw, which began at 11 a.m. EST, assigned post positions for all 20 horses, and it also announceed the morning line odds for the race.
If you need a refresher on the 20 horses, you can find them here along with jockeys and trainers. Omaha Beach is the odds-on favorite for the time being. And if you need help with betting odds, look here.
There's plenty to look forward to, but with post positions set there's a ton to speculate on in the meantime. The dreaded No. 1 post is occupied by War of Will, while shortlist favorite Omaha Beach got a favorable draw at No. 12.
The draw is held within Churchill Downs' Clubhouse's Aristides Lounge.
|Post Number
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
1
War of Will
|20-1
2
Tax
|20-1
3
By My Standards
|20-1
4
Gray Magician
|50-1
5
Improbable
|6-1
6
Vekoma
|20-1
7
Maximum Security
|10-1
8
Tacitus
|10-1
9
Plus Que Parfait
|30-1
10
Cutting Humor
|30-1
11
Haikal
|30-1
12
Omaha Beach
|4-1
13
Code of Honor
|15-1
14
Win Win Win
|15-1
15
Master Fencer
|50-1
16
Game Winner
|5-1
17
Roadster
|6-1
18
Long Range Toddy
|30-1
19
Spinoff
|30-1
20
Country House
|30-1
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, predictions
Jody Demling has called the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks all but once in the last...
-
Kentucky Derby odds, 2019 picks, lineup
Hank Goldberg predicted the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes last year
-
Kentucky Derby betting terms explained
Want to get in on the Kentucky Derby betting action but don't know what any of it means? We've...
-
Sports The Thrones: Episode three
Breaking down the best sports moments in this week's 'Game of Thrones'
-
Kentucky Derby ticket prices
It'll be a tight squeeze, and tickets don't run cheap
-
List of winners at Churchill Downs
The Run for the Roses is considered the world's biggest race