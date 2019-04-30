2019 Kentucky Derby draw: Follow posts 1-20 and see opening odds for the Run for the Roses

Derby week has officially begun with the Kentucky Derby draw

USATSI

Kentucky Derby week is already underway, but it didn't really. The draw, which began at 11 a.m. EST, assigned post positions for all 20 horses, and it also announceed the morning line odds for the race.

If you need a refresher on the 20 horses, you can find them here along with jockeys and trainers. Omaha Beach is the odds-on favorite for the time being. And if you need help with betting odds, look here.

There's plenty to look forward to, but with post positions set there's a ton to speculate on in the meantime. The dreaded No. 1 post is occupied by War of Will, while shortlist favorite Omaha Beach got a favorable draw at No. 12. 

The draw is held within Churchill Downs' Clubhouse's Aristides Lounge.

Post NumberHorseMorning Line Odds

1

War of Will

20-1

2

Tax

20-1

3

By My Standards

20-1

4

Gray Magician

50-1

5

Improbable

6-1

6

Vekoma

20-1

7

Maximum Security

10-1

8

Tacitus

10-1

9

Plus Que Parfait

30-1

10

Cutting Humor

30-1

11

Haikal

30-1

12

Omaha Beach

4-1

13

Code of Honor

15-1

14

Win Win Win

15-1

15

Master Fencer

50-1

16

Game Winner

5-1

17

Roadster

6-1

18

Long Range Toddy

30-1

19

Spinoff

30-1

20

Country House

30-1
