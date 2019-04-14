2019 Kentucky Derby odds, predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles shares early picks

Now that all prep races have concluded, the 2019 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. Omaha Beach emerged victorious in the Arkansas Derby on Saturday and punched his ticket to Churchill Downs in the process. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 4, when the field will go to post for the fastest two minutes in sports. Last year, Justify took down the Run for the Roses en route to becoming just the 13th horse racing Triple Crown winner ever. This time around, the 2019 Kentucky Derby will feature the world's top horses vying for a $3 million purse, with the winner taking home $1.86 million. The latest 2019 Kentucky Derby odds show three favorites at 6-1: the Bob Baffert-trained Santa Anita Derby winner Roadster, Florida Derby champion Maximum Security, and Game Winner, who won the American Pharoah Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Before you lock in any horse racing predictions, be sure to read the 2019 Kentucky Derby picks from SportsLine's horse racing guru, Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Maximum Security, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2019. The 2019 Florida Derby champion is undefeated in four races, but three of those wins came in claims or allowance races that were seven furlongs or shorter. Maximum Security has also never run outside of Gulfstream Park and will be seriously challenged by a much stronger and faster 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Even after showing plenty of speed to get to the front of the pack, and then solid stamina to win by 3 1/2 lengths at the Florida Derby, he's a wild card at 1 1/4 miles.

Long Range Toddy, a long shot at 22-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The 3-year-old colt put it all together and finished on top of the leaderboard at the Rebel Stakes. Plus, the Steve Asmussen-trained colt has finished third or better in all but one his six career races, with additional victories in the Clever Trevor and Springboard Mile Stakes. He was sixth in a wet Arkansas Derby, but had already secured enough points to ride in the Kentucky Derby 2019.

"Was Long Range Toddy's win in the Rebel a fluke? I don't think so. He has some serious talent and he's one of those horses that could surprise on Derby day," Demling told SportsLine.

Long Range Toddy has proven he has what it takes to compete and win against the best horses. In his Rebel Stakes victory, Long Range Toddy held off Improbable, the Baffert-trained horse who is among the 2019 Kentucky Derby favorites.

There are also other massive long shots who are heating up at just the right time for the fastest two minutes in sports.

Kentucky Derby odds:



Roadster 6-1

Maximum Security 6-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 8-1

Improbable 11-1

Omaha Beach 12-1

Vekoma 17-1

Code of Honor 19-1

Win Win Win 22-1

Long Range Toddy 22-1

Anothertwistafate 24-1

Bourbon War 25-1

War of Will 27-1

Haikal 30-1

Mucho Gusto 30-1

Country House 40-1

By My Standards 41-1

Spinoff 42-1

Instagrand 46-1

Bodexpress 52-1

Cutting Humor 55-1

Plus Que Parfait 58-1

Galilean 65-1

Signalman 67-1

Outshine 75-1

Field 17-1