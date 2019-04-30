2019 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who has hit 9 Derby-Oaks Doubles shares picks

Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella will try to win his first Kentucky Derby on Saturday when he sends out morning-line favorite Omaha Beach in the 145th Run for the Roses. Mandella has previously started six horses, with his best finish being fifth in 1994 with Soul of the Matter, so he's highly motivated to take down the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Omaha Beach is his best chance so far, coming off three straight wins including a victory in the Arkansas Derby. The three-year-old colt has been installed as the favorite with 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of 4-1 over three horses trained by Bob Baffert: Game Winner (5-1), Roadster (6-1) and Improbable (6-1). Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2019 is set for 6:46 p.m. ET on Saturday. With such a wide-open field taking the starting gate at Churchill Downs in Louisville, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Kentucky Derby picks and horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the Kentucky Derby 2019 on a mind-blowing streak: He has hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine of the last ten years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks nine times in the last decade.

The Derby is just part of a highly successful betting career for Demling, who also nailed his ninth Preakness winner in 14 years at Pimlico last May. He followed that up by predicting Justify's groundbreaking victory in the Belmont Stakes, as well as calling the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby and Lecomte Stakes, just to name a few. He also hit last year's Arkansas Derby and Louisiana Derby.

Demling absolutely crushed this year's Pegasus World Cup, nailing the superfecta for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also hit the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes in February, War of Will. He also hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta at this year's Arkansas Derby, the final Kentucky Derby prep race. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine. We can tell you he wants no part of Roadster, one of the top Vegas favorites at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds. In fact, he says Roadster doesn't even crack the top five.

Though the Bob Baffert trainee is coming off a gutty half-length win in the Santa Anita Derby over stablemate Game Winner, Roadster ran 38 feet less than Game Winner, who was wide on both turns. On Tuesday, Roadster drew post No. 17 for the Derby, which could lead to a much wider trip than the one he had at Santa Anita. That could spell danger for anyone choosing to pay the 6-1 premium he's commanding.

In addition, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith passed on the opportunity to ride Roadster in the Kentucky Derby 2019 to jump on Omaha Beach. Smith will be replaced by Florent Geroux, who will be riding Roadster for the first time.

Instead, Demling is high on Win Win Win, a long shot at 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds. The Michael Trombetta trainee set a track record while winning the seven-furlong Pasco Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs on Jan. 19. And even though he has not won in two starts since, Win Win Win rallied well in both, suggesting that Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles plays to his strengths since he favors coming off the pace.

In addition, jockey Julian Pimentel, who rode the horse in the Pasco Stakes before being replaced in the last two races, will ride Win Win Win on Saturday. Pimentel was aboard the horse on Sunday when he effortlessly ran by two other 2019 Kentucky Derby contenders during training. Win Win Win has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Kentucky Derby leaderboard in a hurry.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



Omaha Beach - 4-1

Game Winner - 5-1

Roadster - 6-1

Improbable - 6-1

Maximum Security - 10-1

Tacitus - 10-1

Code of Honor - 15-1

Win Win Win - 15-1

War of Will - 20-1

Tax - 20-1

By My Standards - 20-1

Vekoma - 20-1

Plus Que Parfait - 30-1

Cutting Humor - 30-1

Haikal - 30-1

Long Range Toddy - 30-1

Spinoff - 30-1

Country House - 30-1

Gray Magician - 50-1

Master Fencer - 50-1