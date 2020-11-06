Two of the three winners from the 2020 Triple Crown schedule will be at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday for the $6 million 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic. Tiz the Law ran an impressive 1:46.53 at the Belmont Stakes in June, and after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg decided to rest him for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2020 instead of entering the Preakness. Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is also in the 2020 Breeders' Cup field, while filly Swiss Skydiver, who won the Preakness, will run in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Distaff instead.

Tiz the Law is going off at 3-1 in the latest 2020 Breeders' Cup odds, ahead of Maximum Security (7-2), Tom's d'Etat (6-1) and Authentic (6-1). However, all of those 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders are listed behind four-year old Improbable, who is going off as the 5-2 favorite after consecutive wins in the Hollywood Gold Cup, Whitney Stakes and Awesome Again Stakes. Post time is 5:13 p.m. ET. With the race featuring an elite and well balanced field, you'll want to see what handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has to say before making any 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. At last year's Breeders' Cup, he crushed the Pick 6, which paid almost $56,000 for a $1 bet, and took home $90,000 on the day.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27, he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. And on July 18, he cashed the late Pick 5 at Saratoga for $1,376. Those are just a few of his biggest hits this year. Anyone who has followed him is up big.



One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Maximum Security, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2, behind only Improbable and Tiz the Law on the 2020 Breeders' Cup odds board. Maximum Security has 10 wins and two seconds in 13 career starts. He is best known for crossing the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified and placed 17th because of interference.

Maximum Security is coming off a second-place finish to stablemate Improbable in the Awesome Again Stakes. "Maximum Security just doesn't seem to be as good for trainer Bob Baffert as he was for Jason Servis," Kinchen told SportsLine. "He also did not beat much in the Pacific Classic and San Diego Handicap. I won't be using him."

Another surprise: Kinchen is high on Authentic, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. Authentic has been at his best when he pushes the pace early, and that's what Kinchen is expecting in this race. That was his strategy at the Kentucky Derby, where the result was a surprising victory over favorite Tiz the Law.

Authentic held back early at the Preakness, however, and wasn't able to run down Swiss Skydiver late. In addition to his memorable win at the Kentucky Derby, Authentic won the Haskell Stakes in July and the San Felipe Stakes in March. In fact, he's never finished worse than second in his career, and Kinchen plans to include Authentic prominently in his 2020 Breeders' Cup bets.

2020 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, field

Improbable (5-2)

Tiz the Law (3-1)

Maximum Security (7-2)

Tom's d'Etat (6-1)

Authentic (6-1)

By My Standards (10-1)

Tacitus (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Global Campaign (20-1)

Title Ready (30-1)