Though the NFL and Kentucky Derby are never mentioned in the same sentence, 2020 has been anything but usual. Even though the 2020 Kentucky Derby will go off Saturday, Sept. 5 on the brink of Week 1 in the NFL, all eyes will be on Churchill Downs, where 16 of the top three-year-old horses will load up for the 146th Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes earlier this summer and is aiming to become just the 14th horse in history to win the Triple Crown and the first since Justify two years ago.

Tiz the Law didn't get any favors at the post-position draw, and will break from the outside No. 15 post when the talented 2020 Kentucky Derby field goes to the gate at 7:01 p.m. ET. Tiz the Law is the 5-8 favorite in the latest 2020 Kentucky Derby odds from William Hill, with Honor A.P. at 5-1 and Authentic at 8-1 as other top 2020 Kentucky Derby contenders. With a large field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you need to see what Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say before making any 2020 Kentucky Derby picks.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And last month in the Pacific Classic he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta for $177.50. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Goldberg has studied the 2020 Kentucky Derby field and has released his picks, predictions and exotic bets.

One shocker: Goldberg is high on Thousand Words, even though he's a long shot at 12-1. The $1 million yearling looked strong while winning the Shared Belief Stakes on Aug. 1 to reignite his chances at the Run for the Roses. A three-time winner early in his career, Thousand Words took a step backwards this spring in the San Felipe Stakes and Oaklawn Stakes, causing trainer Bob Baffert to shut him down completely for a month.

The time off clearly helped, as he ran second to Uncle Chuck in the Los Alamitos Derby before his successful journey at the Shared Belief. Goldberg believes that Thousand Words "may have drawn the best of all the contenders, and he can definitely hit the board," providing an opportunity to spice up the payouts for your 2020 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Goldberg says Honor A.P., the second-biggest 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite, barely hits the board. There are far better values in a loaded 2020 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Honor A.P. is coming off a runner-up finish in the Shared Belief Stakes. However, in that race, he finished second to Thousand Words, who's getting 15-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2020.

Goldberg is also high on a double-digit long shot who will "be strong in the final quarter mile," giving him a strong shot at an upset victory.

2020 Kentucky Derby odds, field

2020 Kentucky Derby odds, field

Tiz the Law 5-8

Honor A.P. 5-1

Authentic 8-1

Thousand Words 12-1

Ny Traffic 20-1

Enforceable 25-1

Max Player 30-1

Sole Volante 35-1

Money Moves 40-1

Attachment Rate 40-1

South Bend 50-1

Storm the Court 60-1

Major Fed 60-1

Necker Island 85-1

Mr Big News 100-1

Winning Impression 100-1