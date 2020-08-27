The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for September 5. The race was originally planned for May 2, to kick off the Triple Crown, but was moved back due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby is now the second Triple Crown race, with the Belmont Stakes first and the Preakness Stakes concluding the trio.

The Kentucky Derby, which will take place at Churchill Dows in Louisville, Kentucky, was hoping to welcome in a limited amount of fans, but decided to go without fans after evaluating COVID-19 cases in the area. The original plan of welcoming in 14% of its 2015 record attendance to the event, which is around 23,000 people, was changed just a few weeks ahead of the race.

No fans mean the only ones needing to worry about the weather are the horses, jockeys and those working the event.

Take a look at the projected forecast for the event.

2020 Kentucky Derby forecast:

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Partly cloudy, light winds

Projected temperatures: High 83, Low 63

Race-time projection: 72% humidity, 20% chance of rain

Chance of rain: 20% chance of rain during the day, 40% chance at night

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, very humid

Projected temperatures: High 85, Low 67

Race-time projection: 68% humidity, 35% chance of rain

Chance of rain: 35% chance of rain during the day, 51% chance of rain at night