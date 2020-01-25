2020 Pegasus World Cup odds, picks, predictions: Horse racing insider fading True Timber

The Patrick Biancone-trained Diamond Oops will try to win his first Grade 1 race and continue his success at Gulfstream Park when he takes on a formidable group of dirt horses on Saturday in the 2020 Pegasus World Cup. A five-year-old son of 2010 Preakness Stakes winner Lookin At Lucky, Diamond Oops has won five of six career starts at Gulfstream Park.

He has been installed as the co-sixth choice in the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup odds at 20-1, but with the scratches of the top two choices including Omaha Beach, Diamond Oops could leave the starting gate as the fourth biggest favorite. Mucho Gusto and Higher Power are expected to vie for favoritism among oddsmakers in the 10-horse 2020 Pegasus World Cup field. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a field of accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the latest 2020 Pegasus World Cup picks from horse racing insider Bob Weir.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier horse racing picks, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar on a $144 ticket. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park on a $36 investment. And in 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

Weir does not like True Timber, who is listed at 20-1 on the morning line but could leave the starting gate as one of the top favorites after the scratches. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, this six-year-old son of Mineshaft has hit the board in 15 of 22 career starts. In addition, he's coming off one of the best efforts in his career, a third-place finish in the Cigar Mile (behind Maximum Security and Spun to Run) in which he earned a 101 Beyer Speed Figure.

But he hasn't won since September 2018 and he was off-the-board in three previous attempts at the 1 1/8-mile distance, including a seventh place in this race last year. The presence of other speed horses also will not do him any favors, Weir told SportsLine.

Mucho Gusto (9-2)

Higher Power (6-1)

Tax (12-1)

Diamond Oops (20-1)

True Timber (20-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Mr Freeze (30-1)

Seeking the Soul (30-1)

Tenfold (30-1)

War Story (30-1)