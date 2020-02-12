2020 Westminster Dog Show: A look at the winner Siba and all of the other finalists in the 144th show
Siba earned Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the biggest dog competition of the year (sorry Puppy Bowl) took place in New York at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Siba the standard poodle was crowed 'Best in Show' at the 144th edition of the show. This marks the fifth time a standard poodle took the title, with the most recent coming in 1991.
King, a wire fox terrier, was the defending champion. He was not available to comment on how he feels about his reign ending.
Siba was one of seven finalists, but cemented her legacy in pup history by taking the W.
Take a look at Siba in all her glory, proudly taking the "Best in Show" crown.
The winner's co-owner Connie Unger praised her champion at the show. "She's just a great dog. She loves the showing, she's in her element when she's being shown. She's really an all-around great dog," Unger told USA Today.
Siba's handler said the dog plans to celebrate by eating chicken. A celebration centered around food? Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be so proud.
The win also grants Siba celebrity status and she rubbed elbows with some other A-listers at the after party.
Here she is with designer Michael Kors:
Siba, from Non-Sporting, was one of seven dogs in the final category. The elite squad included Bourbon, a whippet from the Hounds, who was named "Reserve Best in Show"; Bono, a Havanese from the Toy category; Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog from Herding; Daniel, a golden retriever from Sporting; Vinny, a wire fox terrier from Terriers; and Wilma, a boxer from the Working group.
A look at the (literal) top dogs:
More than 3,000 dogs participated in the event, providing viewers with many adorable dogs to watch in action. The dogs come from around the world to compete.
Take a look at some of the other dogs who graced MSG on Tuesday:
Not sure what type of shampoo that last dog uses, but its hair is perfect.
A stoic Vinny takes the Terrier group dub.
You forgot to mention "adorable," official Westminster Dog Show Twitter account.
"Show no fear, show no fear, show no fear," -This dog
The cutest triplets.
"My ribbon."
And runnin' runnin', and runnin' runnin'
This dog means business.
Shag game strong.
It is only appropriate we conclude the photo gallery with the champ herself.
A queen and her trophies.
-
Another horse dies at Santa Anita
It's the sixth horse death of this season at Santa Anita Park
-
Chinese Grand Prix postponed
It's the latest sporting event to be put on hold due to the outbreak
-
How to watch: BYU at Grand Canyon
Here's how to watch the Cougars take on the Antelopes
-
How to watch: Oregon at Houston
Here's how to watch the Ducks take on the Cougars
-
How to watch: Hockey East
Here's everything you need to know to watch Hockey East games
-
Hair-pulling alleged in girls' HS game
No foul was called on the play