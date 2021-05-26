Horse racing's "Test of the Champions," the 2021 Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be as unpredictable as ever. Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer is expected to make the 1 1/2-mile jaunt around Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5, as is pre-Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality. Other 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders like Hot Rod Charlie and Rock Your World are headed to New York, while Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will not be entered into the Belmont Stakes 2021 field after the statewide suspension of trainer Bob Baffert.

Even after absorbing the first loss of his career, Essential Quality returns as the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rombauer (5-1) are also among the top 2021 Belmont Stakes horses. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Belmont Stakes field taking shape

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win the Belmont Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Preakness. In fact, Demling says Rombauer doesn't even crack the top five. Owners Diane and John Fradkin opted to keep Rombauer out of the Kentucky Derby, believing the colt wasn't a stylistic fit for the Run for the Roses and instead aimed for Baltimore. After his triumph as an 11-1 underdog, he was immediately shipped to Belmont Park for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

Even with a third week of rest between the Preakness and Belmont, Rombauer will be on tired legs trying to negotiate his way around the massive 1 1/2-mile Belmont Park dirt. Demling doesn't see it, especially with the expected news that jockey Flavien Prat will instead ride Hot Rod Charlie.

How to make 2021 Belmont States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underdog who "will be in the mix again" at Belmont

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds below

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1