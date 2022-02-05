The road to the 2022 Kentucky Derby rolls through Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday when 11 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2022 Withers Stakes. The Chad Brown-trained Early Voting is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Withers Stakes odds. He is coming off a 1 1/2-length win in his career debut on Dec. 18. The Ray Handal-trained Constitutionlawyer is 7-2 in the 11-horse 2022 Withers Stakes field, while the Kelly Breen-trained Courvoisier is 9-2. The winner of the 1 1/8-mile race will receive 10 qualifying points towards the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Post time for the Withers Stakes 2022 is 4:25 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of lightly-raced horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Withers Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir has studied the sequence and constructed his wagers in his analysis below. A two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas, Weir has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021. And just last week, he nailed the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Withers Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2022 Withers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances of Early Voting, even though he's the 3-1 morning-line favorite. A son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner, Early Voting has run only once, winning a maiden special at Aqueduct on Dec. 18. In that race, he sat outside the leader and took control of the race early.

Early Voting earned a modest 76 Beyer Speed Figure for that win. "He fits with these, but this is still a step up and his debut figure is good but not great," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers multiple horses over Early Voting.

How to make 2022 Withers Stakes picks, bets

Weir's top pick is a double-digit long shot who "could be dangerous." He's also high on another double-digit long shot whose sire has a history of dirt and turf winners.

So what horse wins the Withers Stakes 2022? What double-digit long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers?



