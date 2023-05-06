Horses from Japan will try to continue their surge on the international stage when they leave the starting gate in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Beginning with the 2021 Breeders' Cup, Japanese horses have won many of the world's richest races, most recently the $20 million Saudi Cup and $12 million Dubai World Cup earlier this year. But none of the four horses based in Japan to run in the Kentucky Derby have finished better than sixth. This year, Japan has two entrants, Santa Anita Derby runner-up Mandarin Hero, who is a 20-1 shot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, as well as UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake, who is tied with Two Phil's for the third-lowest odds at 7-1.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. With a wide-open 18-horse field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

Five weeks ago, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Three weeks ago, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy

One surprise: Weir does not like Tapit Trice, who is the co-favorite at 9-2 after morning-line favorite Forte scratched on Saturday. The gray colt enters the Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak. He is coming off a victory over the highly regarded Verifying in the Blue Grass Stakes.

But Weir does not like that he will have to leave from the No. 5 post, which is not ideal for his outside-running style. "He still looks like a grind-it-down horse who may prove to be better suited for the Belmont than the Derby," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Tapit Trice only sparingly in wagers. See which other horses to avoid here.

Another curveball: Weir is bullish on the chances of the Brad Cox-trained Verifying. A 16-1 longshot who is one of the horses trained by Brad Cox, Verifying has never been better. He is coming off a career-best 99 Beyer Speed Figure that he earned when finishing second to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Eight of the last nine Kentucky Derbies have been won by horses who were forwardly placed, and that's where Verifying is projected to be on Saturday. "The pace in this race remains muddled, but if he breaks clean he could find himself close to the lead, if not on it, and could fall into a dream trip," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Verifying prominently in his wagers. See which other horses to use here.

How to evaluate 2023 Kentucky Derby horses

Moreover, Weir's top pick is an overlooked horse who "could end up with a perfect stalking trip." Weir is including this horses in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby? What longshot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from a top horse racing champion and insider.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, lineup, horses, field, picks