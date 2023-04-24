Australian jockey Dean Holland died following injuries that he sustained in a fall that occurred during a race in Victoria on Monday. According to the Associated Press, Holland, 34, was one of two jockeys that fell off of their horses in the opening race at Donald Racecourse.

Holland was treated by paramedics at the scene and later died from his injuries. Alana Kelly, who was the other jockey that was involved in the collision, didn't suffer any serious injuries and was cleared. Both horses that were involved, Headingley -- who Holland was riding -- and Time To Rumble -- who Kelly was riding -- were not seriously injured.

"It was a tragic accident at Donald today and we are all deeply shocked and saddened that Dean has passed away," Racing Victoria chief executive Andrew Jones said in a statement. "Dean was a gifted lightweight rider who was highly respected by his peers. Dean's passing is heartbreaking for all within Victorian racing and the sport nationally."

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corp., Holland was close to the finish line when his horse, Headingley, swerved into the inside rail.

In March, Holland won a Group 1 race while riding In Secret in the Newmarket Handicap in a 1,200-meter race at Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse. According to Racing.com, Holland has 1,080 wins throughout his career. He began racing in 2005.