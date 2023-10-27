You can't turn on the TV or go online without seeing an advertisement for one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country. That's because sports betting is now legal in over 30 states and Washington D.C. and more fans than ever are able to bet on sports during one of the most exciting games of the season. You are probably familiar with mobile sportsbooks such as DraftKings, BetMGM and FanDuel. Fanatics Sportsbook has emerged on the scene in 2023 and is now available in Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Massachusetts.

Deciding which sportsbook to deposit money with will often come down to finding the best sports betting promos, sports betting bonus codes, and sportsbook promotions. Identifying the best betting promos will give you the best chance to sustain success while building a bankroll. Many sites offer easy-to-use sports betting apps, but how do you know which one to choose? Here are some of the top USA sports betting sites:

Top Sports Betting Sites and Sportsbook Apps

FANATICS SPORTSBOOK

Already a leader in fan gear, Fanatics Sportsbook opened in 2023 and is establishing itself as the "most rewarding" sportsbook.

FANATICS STATES: Kentucky Ohio

WHAT TO KNOW: You can earn up to 5% FanCash on your bets to use on team swag from Fanatics or to place more bets.

You can earn up to 5% FanCash on your bets to use on team swag from Fanatics or to place more bets. BETS & BOOSTS: Fanatics offers generous odds boosts, Same Game Parlays, trending bets and more.



FANDUEL

FanDuel was long known for its Daily Fantasy games, but is now a major player in sports betting with a wide variety of markets, sports and leagues so there are more ways to win.

FANDUEL STATES: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming WHAT TO KNOW: FanDuel claims to be "America's #1 sportsbook" and offers a large menu of bet types.

FanDuel claims to be "America's #1 sportsbook" and offers a large menu of bet types. BETS & BOOSTS: FanDuel promotions include odds boosts, parlay insurance, big win bonuses and more.



DRAFTKINGS

Also with roots in Daily Fantasy Sports, DraftKings has emerged to be another popular sportsbook that gives you more ways to "have skin in the game" and get closer to the games you love.

DRAFTKINGS STATES: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming WHAT TO KNOW: DraftKings has thousands of ways to bet on sports, including pick'em and props pools.

DraftKings has thousands of ways to bet on sports, including pick'em and props pools. BETS & BOOSTS: The DraftKings wagering menu includes live/in-game bets, cross-sports parlays, moneylines and more.

BETMGM

Long known for its resorts and casinos, BetMGM also offers a mobile sportsbook app for all your favorite sports betting games, including all major and professional sports.

BETMGM STATES: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming WHAT TO KNOW: BetMGM touts itself as "the king of parlays" as it has extensive options for that bet type.

BetMGM touts itself as "the king of parlays" as it has extensive options for that bet type. BETS & BOOSTS: The BetMGM app features boosted bets, in-game betting, Same Game Parlays and more.

CAESARS

Another well-known brick-and-mortar brand with glitzy properties from Atlantic City to Las Vegas, the Caesars Sportsbook app offers hundreds of ways to wager.

CAESARS STATES: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming

Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming WHAT TO KNOW: in addition to sports, the Caesars app also offers casino games.

in addition to sports, the Caesars app also offers casino games. BETS & BOOSTS: Caesars Sportsbook offers odds boosts, parlays, Same Game Parlays and Quick Picks.

BET365

Well-known for sports betting in the UK, bet365 has made its entrance into the US with a sports betting app that offers a wide range of sports and bets in select states.

BET 365 STATES: Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia

WHAT TO KNOW: the bet365 app has a personalized display to help easily navigate to sports you bet on.

BETS & BOOSTS: bet on a wide range of in-play and pre-match sports including football, baseball, basketball and more.

How do I choose the best online sportsbook?

Depending on your state, there could be many options for which sportsbook to use. There are several factors to consider which sportsbook to select:

BONUSES: sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook.

sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook. REWARDS: some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or team gear from Fanatics.



some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or team gear from Fanatics. ODDS: every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks.

every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks. MARKETS: each sportsbook will allow you to bet on different games and events ("markets") in different ways. In addition to common bets like spread, total and moneyline, you'll want an app with same game parlays, props, futures and other fun bet types.

Sports Betting Apps Need to Know

Sportsbook Platforms App Features* Fanatics iOS and Android apps FanCash Rewards, bettable search, Discover page, cash outs, easy sign up, secure deposit, Withdrawal Tracker FanDuel iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web Quick bets, secure deposits, horse racing, casino, cash outs, fast payouts DraftKings iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Casino, fast withdrawals, secure deposits BetMGM iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Easy deposits and withdrawals, 24/7 access, safe and secure transactions Caesars iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Caesars Rewards, casino, Quick Picks Bet365 iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web

Cash outs, personalized display, alerts, edit bets, My Teams, search, sports stats

All USA Sports Betting States

Sports betting in the USA was largely prohibited under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, but in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA, allowing individual states to legalize and regulate sports betting as they saw fit. As you might know, the ruling led to a boon in the availability and popularity of U.S. sports betting. Here's a list of states offering online and/or in-person sports betting:

State Online In-Person North Carolina Coming Soon Y Arizona Y Y Arkansas Y Y Colorado Y Y Connecticut Y Y Illinois Y Y Indiana Y Y Iowa Y Y Kansas Y Y Kentucky Y Y Louisiana Y Y Maryland Y Y Massachusetts Y Y Michigan Y Y Nevada Y Y New Hampshire Y Y New Jersey Y Y New York Y Y Ohio Y Y Oregon Y Y Pennsylvania Y Y Rhode Island Y Y Tennessee Y N Virginia Y Y Washington D.C. Y Y West Virginia Y Y Wyoming Y N

Additionally, in-person sports betting is available in Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.

Top states with legal USA sports betting

New York sports betting



The Empire State has a long history with gambling that goes back to the legalization of pari-mutuel betting on horse races in 1939. Further down the road, New York legalized Las Vegas-style casinos in 2013. However, sports betting didn't enter the conversation until over five years later, with in-person sports betting launching on July 16, 2019, and online sportsbooks launching on January 8, 2022. Despite restricting wagering on collegiate sports, New York has one of the most lucrative sports betting markets in the country with roughly $1 billion in tax revenue.

Kentucky has always been the thoroughbred horse betting capital of the U.S., but as of the fall of 2023, it will add sports betting to its wagering menu. On March 31, 2023, Kentucky became the 34th state to legalize sports betting and the 25th with online/mobile access. Retail locations opened on September 7 and Kentucky online sports betting becoming legal on September 28. With excitement building among customers in the state for Kentucky sports gambling, it's feasible that Kentucky generates over $1 billion in Kentucky sports betting handle by the end of 2023.

Ohio sports betting is more than halfway through its inaugural year, as online sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio sports betting law passed both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 before Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law. The state reported $1.1 billion in combined retail and online sports betting handle in its first month before dropping by 42.6% in February, but it still ranked fourth in the nation behind New York, New Jersey and Nevada for February handle. Most of the money is being placed at online sportsbooks, with $348.37 million of June's $362.1 million coming via online wagering.

Massachusetts sports betting

A bill to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts was approved in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session and signed into law on August 10, 2022. Sports betting in the Bay State didn't immediately launch, however, with retail betting locations opening on January 31 and Massachusetts online sports betting going live on March 10. One big distinction between Massachusetts sports betting and wagering in other states is the list of restrictions on collegiate sports betting. Prop betting on in-state college sports is prohibited, while betting on in-state collegiate teams isn't allowed unless that team is participating in a tournament involving four or more teams.

Arizona sports betting

After years of opposition from tribes across the state, Arizona legalized sports betting in April 2021 through the Amended Tribal-State Gaming Compacts. Now, the Grand Canyon State offers legal sports betting at 10 tribal-run casinos and 10 sports venues. The state also offers 10 limited-event wagering licenses to racetracks. Despite prohibiting wagering on college sports or teams, Arizona has exceeded expectations and has become one of the biggest sports gambling hubs in the West.

Illinois sports betting

The Prairie State is one of the pioneers of legal sports betting, legalizing wagering on sports in 2019 and launching in-person and online sports betting in spring of 2020. However, Illinois has also placed restrictions on collegiate sports betting that make betting different from other states. If you want to bet on college sports in Illinois, you must place your bet in-person since online collegiate sports betting is prohibited. Plus, those college sports bets can only be on a game's final outcome and can't involve player prop bets.

Indiana sports betting

One of the early states to jump on the sports betting bandwagon, Indiana legalized and launched sports betting in 2019. The 19th state in the Union is home to 13 online sportsbooks and in-person locations such as casinos and racetracks where fans can place their bets. Not everything is on the table when it comes to Indiana sports betting, however. College sports may be a draw in the Hoosier State, but prop betting on college athletes is prohibited.

Michigan sports betting

Michigan became the 20th state to legalize commercial sports betting on March 11, 2020, but was only the fifth state to legalize betting at online sportsbooks on January 22, 2021. The Great Lake State offers a variety of locations to wager, from tribal casinos to commercial sites to 15 mobile sites. Michigan also largely doesn't have restrictions on which sports you can bet on, setting it apart from neighboring states that limit betting options.

In-person sports betting was approved for three tribal casinos in North Carolina in 2019, but online sports betting didn't get the green light until June 2023. State legislators proposed a bill to legalize online sportsbooks in 2022, but it failed by one vote due to an amendment that would have banned collegiate sports betting. Now, North Carolina has 12 legal sports betting apps, adding to the competitive nature of the market.

States where USA sports betting could be coming soon

The Golden State has held a firm stance against legalizing sports betting, and there is opposition from state tribes who run the few casinos in the state. There were two sports betting propositions on the November 2022 ballot and the advertising for and against those propositions was expensive. Californians ultimately voted against legalizing in-person and online sports betting, and no new efforts to try again came out of California's 2023 legislative session.

There is no denying that Florida has the most complicated history when it comes to sports betting. Florida online sports betting launched on November 1 2021, but paused on December 4 of that year when a judge ruled that an agreement between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe was illegal. A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overturned that decision on June 30, 2023, potentially leading to Florida sports betting becoming a reality.

Texas is one of the holdouts when it comes to approving sports betting. Several bills were proposed and supported by residents in 2023, but Texas legislators squashed any chance of those bills becoming law. The Lone Star State is flush with popular sports teams with large fanbases, however legal sports betting wouldn't be able to effectively launch until 2025 at the earliest.

Click here for a full list of state-by-state sportsbook updates.

How to bet on sports responsibly

There are plenty of advantages of betting at a legal, regulated sportsbook over an unregulated book. First, each site must meet restrictions set forth by the government. Players have a recourse if any bets go awry and must present identification and prove they're eligible to bet.

Legal sites also share information with government entities and each other, meaning any foul play will likely be brought to the surface quickly. A wide variety of bet types will be available, including spreads, moneylines, over-unders, props, parlays, teasers, and futures.

Sports betting bonuses that you know will be fulfilled are also available at legal books. Taking advantage of these promotions can boost your potential winnings and give you a larger bankroll at the beginning.

Betting on sports can be exhilarating and profitable, it's important to follow several guidelines:

1. Make a budget: Only bet what you can afford and stick to your budget. Never bet outside your means.

2. Set limits: Decide how much time and money you can spend betting on sports and stick to them. If betting becomes overwhelming or interferes with life, take a break.

3. Don't chase losses: Stick to your limits and budgets. Losing will happen, but don't increase your bets in response.

4. Bet for fun: Only a small percentage of bettors are professionals. Make sure you have fun betting and don't expect to win every time.

5. Get help if you need it: Problem gambling helplines exist in every legal state, and sports betting sites can cap any individual's time or money spent. Don't be afraid to reach out for help if needed.

Top sports betting terms

If you're going to bet on sports, you need to know the most popular sports betting terms. That way, you'll be knowledgeable about what bets you make. Here's a quick list of the top sports betting terms, with more available here.

Against the Spread: Popular in sports like football and basketball, a point spread means the teams are handicapped with one side giving and one side getting points. For example, if a spread is listed as New York -3.5, that side would need to win by at least four points for the bet to cash. New York +3.5 means that a loss of three points or less, or any win, would cash.

Money Line: More common in sports such as baseball and hockey, the money line is a way to pick whether a team will win or lose at different prices. Los Angeles -200 means that a $200 wager would return $100. Los Angeles +200 returns $200 on a $100 bet.

Over/Under: Basketball season is underway, and this is one of the most fun ways to wager on this popular sport. Sportsbooks will set a projected total of both team's final scores, and you would wager whether you think the total will fall Over or Under that total. For example, if a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Milwaukee and Miami at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Prop Bet: Some states allow prop betting, which involves wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Prop bets can focus on more specific outcomes, like how one team or even an individual player performs. Popular prop bets this basketball season include how many three point shots a player will make or how many steals one team averages in a game.

Futures Bet: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Basketball season is just getting started, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their conference months from now.

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner.

Teaser: Teasers are a popular variation of standard point-spread betting, as they allow the bettor to increase the point value for their selected team. For instance, if New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Los Angeles, a normal bet would need New York to win by seven or more points to be a winner. With a six-point teaser, if New York won by just one point, the bet would still be a winner.

See more sports betting terms here, and get a full sports betting glossary here.

To play at a legal online sportsbook, check out Fanatics, FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM.