Blue Grass Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who has nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles releases picks

The favorites for the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland enter with plenty of questions to answer. Will Vekoma, the morning-line favorite at 9-5 in the latest 2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds, and Signalman (8-1) rebound after failing to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes? Will the distance of the Blue Grass (1 1/8 miles) be too far for Win Win Win, the second biggest favorite among the 2019 Blue Grass Stakes contenders at 7-2? And will Somelikeithotbrown be able to transfer his winning ways on artificial surfaces to the dirt? Those questions will be answered at 6:23 p.m. ET Saturday when a full field of 14 three-year-olds enter the starting gate. With so many unknowns, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Blue Grass Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling is off to a hot start in 2019, nailing the superfecta at the prestigious Pegasus World Cup -- a $678 payout on a $1 bet -- and the superfecta at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. He also picked the winner of the Risen Star Stakes, War of Will, in February.

Demling picked winners throughout 2018 as well, starting with last year's Pegasus World Cup. He produced big winning tickets at the Louisiana Derby, Arkansas Derby and Belmont Stakes, among others, and nailed his ninth Preakness in the last 14 years. Plus, he's hit nine of the last 10 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he's held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but one time in the last decade. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

We can tell you that Demling isn't high on Win Win Win, the second choice on the morning line. Even though the Michael Trombetta trainee set a track record while winning the Pasco Stakes in January, the distance of that race was seven furlongs, while the Blue Grass is nine.

"I'm still not sold he will totally like the distance," Demling told SportsLine. In fact, Demling says Win Win Win doesn't even crack the top two.

Another shocker: Demling is backing Signalman, who's going off as a long shot at 8-1 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The colt, trained by Kenny McPeek, never finished out of the top three in five races as a 2-year-old and won the prestigious Kentucky Jockey Club in November. After three months off, he returned in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, but finished seventh.

But McPeek says Signalman lost a shoe and needed the race to get back into form. That's enough for Demling to forgive the colt for that effort and roll with his mammoth upside. "I'm drawing a line through his poor performance in the Fountain of Youth and giving him another shot to hit the board," he said.

For the win, Demling is going with a double-digit long shot who's a proven winner and has the pedigree to excel on Saturday.

2019 Blue Grass Stakes odds

Vekoma (9-5)

Win Win Win (7-2)

Signalman (8-1)

Dream Maker (10-1)

Somelikeithotbrown (10-1)

Admire (15-1)

Lucky Lee (15-1)

Sir Winston (15-1)

So Alive (15-1)

Market King (20-1)

Parsimony (20-1)

Aquadini (30-1)

Chess Chief (30-1)

Moonster (30-1)