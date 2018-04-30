Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa honored for setting new world record for riding 80-foot wave

Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa was honored over the weekend, per CNN, for his world record-setting ride down an 80-foot monster of a wave in November at the famed Nazare break in Portugal. The swell that Koxa charged down was two feet higher than the 78-foot wave that Garrett McNamara, the previous record holder, rode at the same break in 2011.

Koxa took home the "XXL Biggest Wave Award," for his achievement at the World Surf League Big Wave Awards in Southern Calif., and his message was simple: "Keep on believing your dreams, guys."

The footage of Koxa hitting the wave is available via the World Surf League's archives, and it is utterly insane.

WORLD RECORD CRUSHED: Watch Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa ride an 80-foot wave https://t.co/ZBi9TOyjrx pic.twitter.com/HV3XrQFLQk — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 30, 2018

The wave looks cartoonishly large, and Koxa is just a speck on it.

Also notable: Andrew Cotton taking home what the Big Wave Awards called "Wipeout of the Year" for his nasty fall at the Nazare break. Cotton broke his vertebrae on the wipeout, but told CNN that he was hopeful to return to surfing

Koxa apparently had some company on his wave, although the bird flying alongside him wasn't honored. It does, however, provide some valuable perspective for just how crazy this wave was.