Coronavirus: Kentucky Derby track delays reopening its stables and training center until after March 31

While COVID-19 might not affect the primary participants of the sport, the disease is still affecting the world of horse racing. Churchill Downs, the site of the Kentucky Derby, announced Saturday that it will delay reopening its stables and training center until March 31. This decision was made after consulting local public health officials, according to the Associated Press.

An update about the the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, along with the track's spring meet, is slated for sometime next week. The first jewel of the Triple Crown is currently scheduled for May 2.

The stables have been closed since the end of December for winter renovations. They were scheduled to open on Tuesday but the track decided to follow suit with the rest of the world in taking action to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to a statement the track released, the safety and health of employees, guests and participants are a primary concern for officials, resulting in the track taking every precaution to prevent the spread of the disease that caused sports to stand still earlier this week.

According to CBS News, as of Saturday, COVID-19 has infected over 150,000 people worldwide. Over 72,000 people have recovered from the disease, but it has also killed over 5,700. The World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic on Wednesday.