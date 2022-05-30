The Ed Moger Jr.-trained Stilleto Boy will try to add a Grade 1 victory to his résumé when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup on Memorial Day at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A son of 2011 Preakness Stakes winner Shackleford, Stilleto Boy has three wins, three seconds and six thirds in 15 career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 2 Californian Stakes at Santa Anita on April 30.

For Monday, Stilleto Boy is listed at 7-5 in the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup odds. The Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the five-horse Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 field. Defunded (3-1), There Goes Harvard (8-1) and Spielberg (20-1) round out the field. Post time for the $400,000 race is 5:47 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Monday, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Defunded, who has the third-lowest odds at at 3-1. Formerly trained by Bob Baffert and currently trained by Sean McCarthy, Defunded has three wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. In his last start he returned from a nine-month layoff to win an allowance race.

He has won his last two starts, but both have come at the allowance level. He faces much tougher on Memorial Day. "He has yet to garner his first stakes win, and I think that will be the case after Monday as well," she says. Yu does not have Defunded in any of her wagers.

