The 12th running of the Mubadala Sail Grand Prix kicks off on New York City's Governors Island this weekend. Several countries are eyeing a shot at the top three prior to SailGP's season four finale in San Francisco.

SailGP's last race in Halifax, Nova Scotia, saw Emirates GBR win gold with 40 points, while France and Rockwool Denmark received silver and bronze after tallying 35 points each.

Throughout SailGP's 12 contests, New Zealand currently sits atop the leaderboard, holding an 11-point lead over Spain, 83 to 72. Australia, France and Rockwool Denmark round out the top five at 71, 65 and 64 points, respectively. The United States, led by driver Taylor Canfield, sits in eighth place at 50 points.

Australia, the three-time SailGP champions, are facing remarkable pressure heading into this race, as their sixth-place showing in Canada dropped them to third -- their lowest ranking ever. The upcoming race in New York will be crucial for their championship hopes, as Emirates GBR and Canada lurk close behind at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix.

How to watch 2024 New York SailGP

Dates: June 22-23 | Times: Various

Location: Governors Island -- New York City, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network, CBS

Broadcast schedule

(all times Eastern)

Saturday, June 22

Race Day 1: 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network

Sunday, June 23

Race Day 1 (delayed broadcast): 12:30 p.m. -- CBS

Race Day 2: 4:30 p.m. -- CBS Sports Network